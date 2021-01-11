MARKET NEWS

January 11, 2021 / 07:28 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally rises by 661 to reach 2.89 lakh; death toll climbs to 3,490

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has recorded over 1.04 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 1.50 lakh related deaths so far. The Indian regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 293rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,04,50,284 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,50,999 deaths. A total of 1,00,75,950 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 2,23,335 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 2.14 percent of th
e total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 96.42 percent. Globally, more than 9.02 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 19.33 lakh have died so far. Many countries have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin.
  • January 11, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | In this tweet, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare shares details of active COVID-19 cases per million population in India. The country is amongst the lowest in the world in terms of having active COVID-19 cases per million population, it says.

  • January 11, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | States detail preparations for first phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive

    Ahead of the nationwide roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine from January 16, several states on Sunday said they have made all necessary preparations for the first phase of the exercise including identifying the vaccination sites and registration of healthcare and other frontline workers. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her government is making arrangements to provide free COVID vaccines to all the people of the state. (PTI)

  • January 11, 2021 / 07:09 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh LIVE Updates | Chhattisgarh sees 661 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

    With 661 COVID-19 cases and six deaths reported yesterday, Chhattisgarh's caseload rose to 2,89,231 and toll to 3,490, a health official said. The number of people who have recovered reached 2,76,774 after 90 people were discharged from hospitals and 542 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 8,967 active cases, he said. (PTI)

  • January 11, 2021 / 07:05 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 293rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

