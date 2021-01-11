Vaccine cost for three crore frontline workers will be borne from PM CARES fund

The cost to vaccinate three crore frontline workers will be borne from the PM CARES Fund, sources have confirmed to CNBC-TV18.

"Around three crore healthcare workers and frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of vaccination. In the second phase, those above 50 years and those under 50 years with co-morbid conditions will be vaccinated," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an address to the nation ahead of the vaccination drive scheduled for January 16.

However, it was later revealed that the dispatch of the COVID-19 vaccine would begin from January 11.

The Prime Minister also announced that State governments will not have to bear any cost towards vaccinating these 3 crore people in the first stage. Centre will bear this cost, he added.