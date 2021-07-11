COVID-19 update | Ladakh becomes first UT to vaccinate entire population with first dose

(Representative image: Reuters)

Ladakh on July 11 became the first Union Territory to vaccinate its entire population with the first dose against coronavirus.

Guest population including hotel and other workers were too jabbed with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The guest population include migrant labourers, hotel workers and Nepalese citizens who stay in or visit Ladakh for livelihood purpose.

According to the official data, a total of 89,404 people in the region were administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 60,936 people have received the second dose of vaccine.

Apart from Indians, a total of 6,821 Napalese citizens living in Ladakh have been vaccinated.

