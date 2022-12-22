Covid 19 surge: Here's what the states are doing to curb the spread of the virus

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a Covid review meeting on December 21, with experts and senior officials stressing the need for continued surveillance, even though there is no overall increase in the caseload as of now.(Representative Image/Reuters)

Owing to a sudden spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries and at least four cases linked to the new variant being confirmed in India, several states in the country are taking measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will convene an emergency meeting today amid a sudden spurt in Covid cases in several countries, officials said. The Delhi government is keeping a watch on the Covid-19 situation and the chief minister has directed the health department to ensure genome sequencing of samples and take other steps needed to meet any eventuality, they said.

The Maharashtra health department on Wednesday asked all the district administrations and municipal corporations to increase Covid-19 tests. Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant has directed all the districts to follow a five-point program -- test, track, treat, vaccinate and (ensure) COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Sawant also directed them to send every RT-PCR affected (having CT value less than 30) swab sample for genome sequencing, for which seven laboratories are available in the state. The minister also directed them to appoint a nodal officer for genome sequencing.

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an alert across the state and stepped up preparedness. “The health and medical education department should start arrangements from investigation to treatment. Vigilance should be increased at the airport. People who have returned from infection-affected countries should be tested,” sources told ANI.

The sources said that Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak instructed all the chief medical officers of the state and officers of the medical education department to increase vigilance.

“He said that checking of passengers coming from infection-affected countries should be ensured. Get genome sequencing done,” one of the sources said, adding that it would help in the detection of new Covid variants accurately.

The Uttarakhand government is preparing to issue a fresh set of standard operating procedure on Covid-19 based on the Centre's guidelines following a sudden spurt in cases in some countries, Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said on Wednesday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed concern over the surge in Covid-19 cases in China and advised health officials to form a committee of experts to keep an eye on the emerging situation.

The Odisha government asked the district administrations to strengthen surveillance and take measures for whole genome sequencing of COVID-positive samples after Omicron subvariant BF.7 was detected in the state. In a letter to the district collectors and medical colleges on Wednesday, state health department secretary Shalini Pandit said surveillance and whole genome sequencing (WSG) for Covid-19 management were needed in view of a surge in coronavirus cases in China, Japan, the US, Korea and Brazil.

The Karnataka government will start monitoring international passengers at Bengaluru airport in view of a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Wednesday. He, however, did not specify from which date the monitoring process will begin at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in the state capital.

In Bihar, following the Centre’s advisory, random Covid tests will be conducted at airports, railway stations and bus stands of Bihar, state health officials said on Thursday. Additional chief secretary of health department, Pratyay Amrit, convened a meeting of senior officers, including doctors of micro biology of IGIMS and world health organisation, in this regard on Wednesday night.

The Kerala government on Wednesday sounded an alert of a possible spread of the virus and directed the district authorities to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples for tracking the new variants. A meeting of the Rapid Response Team chaired by state Health Minister Veena George also urged people to wear face masks to cover their mouth and nose as it is a key measure to reduce transmission of virus and save lives. The meeting also decided to strengthen the awareness activities and directed the health officials to monitor the hospital admissions regularly.

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel on Wednesday asked officials to conduct "compulsory" testing of travellers arriving in the state from other countries. It also emerged at least two cases of BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron, suspected to be driving the infection count in China, were recorded in September and November in Ahmedabad and Vadodara. Both the cases, who had foreign travel history, recovered, civic officials said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said there is no need for people of Assam to panic over rising number of Covid cases in China, as there are no positive cases in the state at present.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has directed district health authorities to ensure genome sequencing of samples that are found coronavirus-positive, an official said here on Wednesday. The direction comes after the Centre has requested all states to ensure genome sequencing of COVID-positive samples as far as possible to track variants of the virus. "We will continue to focus on testing. Samples of those who are found positive for COVID-19 will be sent for genome sequencing as instructed by the Union Health Ministry for timely detection of variants of coronavirus," State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a Covid review meeting on December 21, with experts and senior officials stressing the need for continued surveillance, even though there is no overall increase in the caseload as of now.

"Covid is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation," he said.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has sent a circular to all states and Union Territories, emphasising on whole genome sequencing of positive cases to understand the virus' new variants.

PM Narendra Modi, on Thursday afternoon will chair a high level meeting to review the Covid situation in the country.

India logged 185 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 3,402, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

With agency inputs