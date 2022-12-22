English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Day 3 Live Now : OPTIONS CONCLAVE 3.0 The Most Prestigious Global Live Trading Event
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    PM Modi to review Covid related situation in country at high-level meeting

    The meeting comes a day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the situation and asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and getting vaccinated.

    Moneycontrol News
    December 22, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the situation related to COVID-19 in the country at a high-level meeting Thursday afternoon, officials said.

    The meeting comes a day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the situation and asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and getting vaccinated.

    Official sources have said random sample testing will be done at airports for international passengers arriving from China and other countries.  There has been a sudden spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
    first published: Dec 22, 2022 09:53 am