COVID-19 spike: Lockdown-like restrictions need to be considered says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

At a meeting with senior health officials and the COVID task force, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray instructed them to prepare for restrictions similar to lockdown.

Moneycontrol News
March 28, 2021 / 06:16 PM IST
At a meeting with senior health officials and the COVID task force, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray instructed them to prepare for restrictions similar to lockdown if people continue to violate COVID-related rules.

In the meeting that took place on March 28, Thackeray said that the COVID cases are rising because people are not following guidelines seriously, and that is why strict steps like lockdown are needed to be considered, reported ANI.
TAGS: #coronavirus cases Maharashtra #COVID-19 India
first published: Mar 28, 2021 05:57 pm

