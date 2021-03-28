COVID-19 spike: Lockdown-like restrictions need to be considered says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

CM Uddhav Thackeray says lockdown needs to be considered.

At a meeting with senior health officials and the COVID task force, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray instructed them to prepare for restrictions similar to lockdown if people continue to violate COVID-related rules.



Maharashtra: At a meeting with senior health officials & COVID task force, CM Uddhav Thackeray instructed them to prepare for restrictions similar to lockdown if people continue to violate COVID-related rules pic.twitter.com/pMEz18UxQE

— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2021

In the meeting that took place on March 28, Thackeray said that the COVID cases are rising because people are not following guidelines seriously, and that is why strict steps like lockdown are needed to be considered, reported ANI.