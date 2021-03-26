COVID-19 spike | Night curfew in Maharashtra from March 28: CMO

Maharashtra has witnessed a resurgence in coronavirus crisis since February 2021 (Representative image)

The Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office said on March 26 that night curfew will be imposed in the state from the night of March 28. A separate order in this regard will be issued by the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department soon, news agency ANI reported.

The night curfew has been imposed in Maharashtra in view of the alarming rise in the number of coronavirus infections being reported daily.

The Chief Minister's Office has also directed all malls to remain close from 8 pm to 7 am.

The directions come after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting of divisional commissioners, collectors, SPs, and senior doctors of district hospitals to review the COVID-19 situation in the state, earlier in the day.

With 36,902 new coronavirus positive cases and 112 COVID-19 deaths being added on March 26, there are currently 26,37,735 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, including 23,00,056 recoveries, and 2,82,451 active cases.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show