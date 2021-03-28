Coronavirus News Live Updates: Delhi imposes fresh COVID-19 restrictions

English
March 28, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 369th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Today is the 369th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,18,46,652 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,60,949 deaths. A total of 1,12,64,637 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,21,066 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 3.55
percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 95.09 percent. Globally, more than 12.55 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 27.56 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 5.55 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
    Representative image (Source: Reuters)
    Moneycontrol.com
    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Sunday lockdown in 12 cities of Madhya Pradesh as COVID-19 cases resurge

    There will be a lockdown in 12 cities in Madhya Pradesh on Sundays in view of rising coronavirus cases, an official said on Saturday, news agency PTI reported. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora said lockdown will be in force from 10 pm on Saturday to 6 am on Monday in 12 cities across 11 districts till further orders. The cities where restrictions will be imposed are Gwalior, Ujjain, Vidisha, Narsinghpur, Sausar (Chhindwara district), Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Betul, Ratlam, Chhindwara and Khargone.

    On Saturday, Madhya Pradesh reported 2,142 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 2,86,407, health department officials said. The fatality count rose to 3,947 with ten more deaths. With 619 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 67,188 while that of Bhopal rose to 49,489 with the addition of 460 cases. Indore has so far reported 953 deaths with two deaths reported in the past 24 hours, while the toll in Bhopal rose to 628 with one more fatality. Indore now has 2,834 active cases while Bhopal has 3,455 such cases. With 26,701 new tests, the total of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh has crossed 62.97 lakh.

  • March 28, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Night curfew starts today as Mumbai reports biggest single-day spike

    As Maharashtra continues to see an upsurge in new infections, the state government has decided to tighten its Covid-19 restrictions till 15 April. In order to check the spread, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has declared a night curfew across the state, including Mumbai, from Sunday, under its 'Mission Begin Again' program.

    Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday said that the night curfew in the city will be imposed from either 10 pm or 11 pm on 28 March. The city has been witnessing a record surge in daily cases for the past week. On Saturday, the financial capital of India reported 6,123 new Covid-19 cases -- highest ever single-day spike.

  • March 28, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on March 27: “I have been informed that Odisha has sufficient balance of COVID-19 doses and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is committed to accelerating the largest vaccination drive. There will be no shortage of vaccines in Odisha or anywhere in the country.” “Further, I have been briefed that Odisha has been provided with 34.46 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine so far, out of which only around 23 lakh doses have been administered. Odisha will also receive additional 5.50 lakh doses on March 28,” he added.

  • March 28, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Public places in Maharashtra to remain shut from 8 pm to 7 am from March 27 midnight

    Public places like beaches and gardens to remain shut from 8 pm to 7 am effective from midnight of March 27. Violation of the same will attract a penalty of Rs 1000 per head. Any person found to be without masks shall be fined an amount of Rs 500. Any person found to be spitting in public places will be fined an amount of Rs 1000: Maharashtra Government.

  • March 28, 2021 / 08:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Negative coronavirus report must for entering Gujarat

    The Gujarat government announced on March 27 that a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test report will be mandatory for those arriving from other states. Earlier, the government had made negative test reports must only for those coming from neighbouring Maharashtra, which has been worst hit by the pandemic. “The coronavirus infection rate is increasing in many states of the country. It is also seen that the prevalence of COVID-19 is high among those who have travel history,” the state health department said in a notification.

  • March 28, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | For Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navratri, no gathering allowed at public places. We appeal to the public to follow COVID-19 directives, not drink and drive, and follow traffic rules. There should not be any traffic violations including no riding without a helmet on Holi: Delhi Joint CP, Traffic.

  • March 28, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Mumbai reports highest daily spike in COVID-19 cases at 6,123

  • March 28, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Maharashtra reports 35,726 new positive cases, 166 deaths

  • March 28, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Maharashtra bans gatherings, restricts timings of malls, restaurants

    Struggling to arrest the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Saturday announced a complete ban on holding of all types of gatherings, including political and religious. The government also ordered that restaurants, gardens and malls will remain shut between 8 pm to 7 am beginning Saturday night. People will also not be allowed to visit beaches during 8 pm to 7 am, an official order said.

    Drama theatres will also remain shut from Saturday night.

    However, the government has exempted delivery of food in night hours in its new set of guidelines.

    "Gatherings of more than five people will not be allowed from 8 pm to 7 am effective from midnight on 27th March. Violation will attract penalty of Rs 1,000 per person on offenders.

    "All public places including gardens and beaches will remain closed during the same period and violators will be fined with Rs 1,000 per person. Not wearing of face mask will attract Rs 500 fine while the same is Rs 1,000 for public spitting," as per the order. It said that holding of social, cultural, political and religious gatherings in the state is being banned completely.

    Auditoriums or drama theatres should not allow their property to be used for such events, it said.

  • March 28, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chairs meet with Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Secretaries (Health and Family Welfare) of 12 States and UTs and the Municipal Commissioners and District Collectors of 46 districts that are most affected by COVID-19 and have seen a rise in coronavirus related mortality.

  • March 28, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Delhi imposes fresh COVID-19 restrictions

    The Delhi government announced fresh coronavirus restrictions on March 27 and reimposed caps on attendees allowed at marriages and funerals. The Delhi government said: “For marriage and other gatherings in close spaces Delhi, a maximum of 50 percent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 100 persons and in open spaces, numbers will be allowed keeping the size of the ground/space in view, with a ceiling of 200 persons.”

    The AAP government in Delhi added: “A maximum of 50 persons will be allowed to attend funeral/last rites related gatherings subject to strict observance of wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer.”

  • March 28, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Saturday that the Delhi government is creating various teams to implement the measures with regard to restrictions on public gatherings at Holi. He added that lockdown is no solution to COVID-19; we have seen the lockdown but that did not defeat Corona completely. Jain further said: “We are doing 90,000 coronavirus tests daily, which is five times higher than the country’s average.”

