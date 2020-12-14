Coronavirus daily update: COVID-19 cases explained in charts

Source: Reuters

As many as 27,071 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported, with India’s total COVID-19 cases above 98 lakh, as per health ministry’s December 14 update.

India reported 336 new deaths (below the 500 mark for the ninth day and lowest in 175 days since June 23) and 30,695 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release shows. Active cases continue to drop, to 3,52,586 with a fall of 3,960 cases in a day.

Kerala reported the most (4,698) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra (3,717), West Bengal (2,580), Delhi (1,984) and Uttar Pradesh (1,424). These top five states account for more than half (53 percent) of all the new cases in India.

Maharashtra reported the most (70) deaths, followed by West Bengal (47), Delhi (33), Kerala (29) and Punjab (20). These five states account for 59 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

About 11 states and union territories like Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim and Tripura did not report any deaths today.

India’s recovery rate is now 95 percent against the world average at 70 percent. Dadra Nagar Haveli/Daman & Diu record the highest (99.4 percent) recovery rate, while Himachal Pradesh reports the lowest (83.7 percent). In terms of cases, Kerala recorded 5,258 new recoveries, the most, followed by Maharashtra (3,083), West Bengal (2,994), Delhi (2,539) and Karnataka (2,036).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India is now at 98,84,100 with 93,88,159 recoveries and 1,43,355 deaths as per December 14, update. The mortality rate in the country stands at 1.5 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (3.2 percent). Less than 10 lakh (8,55,157) daily tests were reported on December 13 with more than 15.45 crore tests carried out till date.