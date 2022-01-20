Exclusive | PTC India head refutes allegations of three independent directors who resigned, open to probe

Representative image

PTC India has refuted the allegations made by three independent directors of its subsidiary PTC India Financial Services who resigned from the board on January 19 citing lapses in corporate governance and compliance, but will still investigate them, Rajib Kumar Mishra, chairman and managing director of the parent company told Moneycontrol.

Three independent directors-- Kamlesh Shivji Vikamsey, Thomas Mathew T, and Santosh B Nayar—submitted their resignation on Wednesday citing a lapse in governance and compliance by PTC India Financial's management. A fourth director, Rakesh Kacker, had also written to the management of the company highlighting lapses in corporate governance earlier; his tenure on the board ended on December 31.

“We are refuting all their charges prima facie but we will investigate the issues internally,” Mishra said.

“We are going to take it very seriously. Corporate governance and business ethics is of the highest standard in the company. If somebody has raised some issues, we have taken cognizance of that. We will follow the proper procedure at the board level and if it has to be investigated further, we will take care of it,” Mishra added.

Mishra, who has been firefighting since late Wednesday since the resignations and supporting documents were made public said that the company is in the process of updating the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the Reserve Bank of India about the development at the non-banking financial services arm, PTC India Financial Services.

“What they have said is their version, the company’s version is different. The issues raised are not correct to a great extent; factually there are many errors. We are looking into it and we will come back on it at an appropriate time,” Mishra said.

Mishra, who was the director of marketing at PTC India, took over the additional charge of the top position at PTC India in November after incumbent Deepak Amitabh retired.

Shares of PTC India plummeted over 10% on Thursday while that of PTC India Financial Services fell over 18% on BSE, reacting to the news.

RBI has been pushing for strong corporate governance practices among NBFC. When Moneycontrol reached out to an RBI official to check if the central bank is investigating what happened in PTC India Financial, he said “RBI will look at any major lapses in corporate governance in regulated entities on a regular basis.”

Surprise Serial Resignation

While in the resignation letter, the independent directors said that they had on “multiple” occasions voiced their concerns about “serious lapses” in governance and compliance, the resignation itself took the management by surprise.

Senior industry executives said that it was unprecedented for independent directors to quit a government-backed company like this.

Did the management have any inkling of the independent directors' plan to resign together?

Mishra said, “I have been interacting with them very regularly. If they had something in my mind, which they wanted to keep to themselves, that is their choice.”

PTC India Financial Services is a non-bank lending arm of PTC India Ltd, where the latter holds a 65% stake. PTC India, formerly known as Power Trading Corporation of India, was incorporated in 1999 to undertake trading of power. State-run-power sector majors like NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, Power Finance Corporation, NHPC, Damodar Valley Corporation, and LIC together own a 16.2% stake in it.

The Allegations

Thomas Mathew T, who has been a part of the company’s board since October 2019, said, “As independent director, I have placed on record many times-- especially over the last few months-- my deep displeasure about the lack of appropriate information being made available to the board. Even when supplied, I have questioned the very poor quality of information being shared with the directors as also complete disregard to timelines inflow of information to the directors between the company management and the board that is necessary for the independent directors to function effectively and reasonably perform our duties.”

The resignations of Vikamsey and Nayar carried the same words.

The directors said that PTC India Financial’s current Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Pawan Singh did not allow “Mr. Ratnesh”, who was appointed by the board as director finance and chief financial officer, to take over the position and function. They said that the decision was taken by Singh “unilaterally” and without any explanation given to the board, which is in violation of the Companies Act.

A PTC official told Moneycontrol that an audit of this appointment has been concluded and a report is awaited.

The directors also allege that the company did not disclose the forensic report of a loan account relating to NSL Nagapatnam Power and Infratech Private Ltd. It said that the audit committee’s request for the report and subsequent closure of the matter was “thwarted by the non-cooperative and rather evasive management.”

The independent directors also highlighted at least two instances where loan conditions were changed without prior approvals. “It was a coincidence that such unilateral change came to the notice of the board, and it raises suspicion of many more such instances of similar nature which exist in the company, and the board oblivious on account of non-disclosure by the company,” the resignation letters said.

The letter also said that the management took no action on corporate governance concerns raised by the previous chairman of the company in August 2021 and that communication from independent directors was being “blatantly ignored”.

Responding to the allegations, Mishra said, “They have been with the company for so many years, they could have raised the issues at the appropriate time. Corporate governance is a process and not an event. The issues that they have raised have been addressed at different points of time, they could have been resolved at the board level itself.”

Independent Directors Take a Stand

“This incident is a perfect signal that the institution of independent directors is coming of age. It does not mean their allegations are right or wrong, but it is a sign that the institutions themselves are getting mature and directors are taking stands,” said JN Gupta, former executive director of SEBI and founder of proxy advisory firm Stakeholder Empowerment Services.

Mishra said that he and his team have been talking to key investors to assuage their concerns and would continue to communicate any new development on the matter.

Gupta of SES also pointed out that resignation is the “last resort” for independent directors.

“They could write to SEBI to apprise them of the situation and seek audit and legal support, especially in an instance like this where they claim that the management knew about these issues but did not act on it,” he said.

(With inputs from Dinesh Unnikrishnan)