Zomato-backed Shiprocket to acquire Arvind’s SaaS business for Rs 200 crore

Zomato-backed Shiprocket will acquire textile manufacturer Arvind’s SaaS business Omuni in a Rs 200-crore cash-and-stock deal, the logistics startup said on July 19.

Founded in 2014, Omuni (Arvind Internet Pvt Ltd) is an omnichannel retail enablement platform for brands and retailers. Omuni’s software as a service (SaaS) products allow brands to unify inventory, order, catalogue, content, pricing, logistics and data management across physical and digital storefronts.

“The combination of both entities will facilitate quick, efficient deliveries of shipments from the nearest store or warehouse, significantly reducing delivery timelines and enhancing customer experience,” Shiprocket said.

Both Shiprocket and Omuni are industry leaders and integral partners in a larger D2C commerce enablement segment. With most retailers adopting an omnichannel retail strategy to cater to consumers across digital and physical storefronts, the Shiprocket-Omuni acquisition deal will deliver a more robust and seamless post-purchase experience to customers, it added.

Focusing on leveraging cutting-edge technology to build data-driven solutions and integrated product offerings, the deal would aim for better inventory utilisation, faster localised fulfillment, optimise operational costs, and deliver multichannel services.

In 2018, Arvind Ltd demerged its branded apparel business and engineering business into separate companies from the parent company to focus on the core textiles business.

Following the restructuring, the branded apparel business was demerged into Arvind Fashions which boasts brands like Calvin Klein, Sephora, Arrow and Flying Machine.

Saahil Goel, co-founder and CEO, Shiprocket, said, “Omuni’s SaaS products will allow us to unify inventory, order, catalog, content, pricing, and data across physical and digital storefronts for the best possible e-commerce experience for customers.”

In June, Goel inked an agreement to acquire a majority stake in logistics tech startup Pickrr in an estimated $200 million deal comprising cash, stock and earn-out. In 2021, Shiprocket raised $185 million in a Series E round co-led by Zomato and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek.

Established in 2017, Shiprocket started as a DIY technology stack focusing on social sellers and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). With over 17 courier partners on board, the company enables pan-India as well as international shipping deliveries. Its shipping solutions are available across more than 29,000 pin codes in India and 220 destinations worldwide.

It provides a technology stack to help retailers integrate their shopping websites on Shopify, Magento, Woocommerce, Zoho and others with the platform’s multi-carrier API to manage orders, print shipping labels, and avail tracking information from multiple providers, including managing cash-on-delivery (COD) orders and payment reconciliation.

Shiprocket also offers fulfillment solutions with more than 20 warehouses across India.

The company said it works with 2.5 lakh plus sellers at present who generate a GMV of more than $2.5 billion annually. The platform delivers packets to more than 70 million consumers annually and is growing transactions 2.5-3X year on year.