MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Don’t miss the fireside chat & roundtable discussion on ‘Designing AI-led solutions for a smarter world’ on Sept 8, 4pm. Know More!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Zoho invests Rs 35 crore in medical devices startup Voxelgrids

For Zoho, this is the latest in the series of investments it has made in the healthcare sector. The other companies Zoho has invested include vTitan, and SignalChip. Over the years has made a total investment of Rs 250 crore in critical R&D projects.

Swathi Moorthy
September 07, 2021 / 04:09 PM IST
Sridhar Vembu (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Sridhar Vembu (Illustration: Moneycontrol)



Chennai-headquartered software firm Zoho has invested Rs 35 crore in the Bengaluru-based medical devices startup Voxelgrids, which manufactures Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanners.

The investment will be done in two tranches and Zoho will get 25 percent stake in the firm over the period of two years.

For Zoho, this is the latest in the series of investments it has made in the healthcare sector. The other companies Zoho has invested include vTitan, and SignalChip. Over the years has made a total investment of Rs 250 crore in critical R&D projects.

“Our mission is to invest in critical technology know-how in India. This fits very well with that mission. We have a medical devices company vTitan, which has started shipping products already. So Zoho has experience with medical devices,” Sridhar Vembu, co-founder & CEO of Zoho, told media persons on September 7, announcing the investment in Voxelgrids.

Close

Related stories

Vembu said that one of the pressing concerns in the country is the lack of indigenous industrial know-how and manufacturing capabilities. “A healthy DeepTech ecosystem is vital to solving this issue and driving structural economic change. Voxelgrids is one of the few companies that is working to solve this problem with MRI machines entirely built in India. “We need more such companies that can own and command this type of engineering know-how across different sectors,” said Vembu.

Voxelgrids was founded by Arjun Arunachalam in 2017 and has raised seed funding earlier. The MRI scanners the company manufactures will be priced 50-60 percent lower than what is available currently. According to Arunachalam, this is a segment that is absent today.

Arunachalam said that the company is working with multiple channel partners across India, the US and Europe. “We also intend to develop strategic partnerships and finally, Zoho's mere presence and stature helps us establish a presence in the Indian marketplace to begin with,” he added.  Voxelgrids manufactures 1.5T MRI scanners that are lightweight, portable and easy to install and is made in its facility in Bengaluru.

Swathi Moorthy
Tags: #investment #medical devices #Zoho
first published: Sep 7, 2021 04:09 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.