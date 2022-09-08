YouTube removes maximum number of videos in India between April and June 2022: Report

(Representative image)

YouTube removed 1,324,634 videos in India, more than two times that of countries such as the United States, Indonesia, and Brazil, between April and June 2022, said the platform's Community Guidelines Enforcement Report Q2 2022.

In contrast to India, only 445, 148 videos were removed by YouTube in the US; 427,748 in Indonesia; 222,826 in Brazil; 192,382 in Russia; 130,663 in Pakistan and so on, the report said.

The report said that 30 percent of the videos that were removed were to ensure child safety, 20 percent of the content were violent or graphic, 14.8 percent were on nudity or sexual content and 11.9 percent were determined to be harmful or dangerous.

The majority of these videos, 4,195,734 were removed by automated flagging, 256,109 by users, and 34,490 by individual trusted flaggers. The trusted flagger programme members include individuals, NGOs, and government agencies.

The high number of YouTube video removals for India also directly corresponds to the number of videos that were flagged by Indian users.

The report showed that YouTube received the most number of flags for videos from India, followed by the US, Russia, South Korea and others.