App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 07:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yes Bank board member Mukesh Sabharwal resigns

Sabharwal has mentioned that he wants to devote quality time on his academic pursuits and hence has tendered his resignation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

A day after resignation of non-executive director Ajai Kumar, Yes Bank June 11 said non-executive independent director Mukesh Sabharwal has stepped down from the bank's board. "We would like to inform that Lt. Gen Mukesh Sabharwal (Retd), non-executive independent director of the bank has tendered his resignation on June 10, 2019," Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Sabharwal has mentioned that he wants to devote quality time on his academic pursuits and hence has tendered his resignation. He has confirmed that there is no other material reason other than those provided, the bank further said.

Sabharwal was appointed as the board member of the bank on April 25, 2012 and has spent over 7 years with the Yes Bank.

Close

The private sector lender had proposed his re-appointment as an independent director until April 24, 2020.

related news

"Since, e-voting has already started, the bank is not in a position to withdraw the resolution proposed in AGM notice for his re-appointment...Hence, irrespective of the outcome of the resolution proposed in the AGM notice, Sabharwal shall cease to be a director on the board of the bank," Yes Bank said.

On Monday, Ajai Kumar, a non-executive director of the bank who was made the bank's interim MD and CEO for one month after Rana Kapoor's exit, had resigned from the board due to personal reasons.

Yes Bank had appointed Kumar, who had led state-run Syndicate Bank in the past, as its interim successor for a month till Ravneet Singh Gill from Deutsche Bank India took over from March 1.

He continued to be the non-executive non-independent director on the board of the bank after Gill took over.

The lender has seen several exits in the recent past, including that of former bureaucrat Ashok Chawla as non-executive chairman of Yes Bank.

In January, Yes Bank senior group president and head - retail and business banking Pralay Mondal had tendered his resignation.

As per the bank's website, it currently has a total of 11 board members, including MD and CEO Gill.

Shares of Yes Bank Tuesday closed 2.50 per cent higher at Rs 139.30 apiece on the BSE.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 07:12 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Yes Bank

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.