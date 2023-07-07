Rajnish Kumar dismisses Ashneer Grover's attack, asserts chairman role at SBI

Cross-selling ushered in by private sector banks, Kumar says at Moneycontrol’s Startup

BharatPe chairman Rajnish Kumar said that the actions taken in a certain capacity while running an organisation are due to the responsibilities attached to the position and not influenced by personal reasons.

"I have shown doors to union leaders without fear. I do what I believe is right. I have a certain value system. When you are running an organization, there is nothing individual," Kumar said.

He said that he has earned a lot of respect over a period of time and that he would not be the SBI chairman if cared about personal attacks.

"What I say about others, is a reflection of what as an individual. If I cared about such things, I would not be the chairman of the SBI," said Kumar while responding to a question on Ashneer Grover's attack on him.

Speaking to Moneycontrol in May 2023, Ashneer Grover had said that BharatPe's value has been destroyed by Rajnish Kumar.

"BharatPe is not a company anymore, it's a $3 billion write-off... whose value has been destroyed by Rajnish Kumar. I have said earlier also that hiring him was my mistake," Grover said. "The company has seen zero growth in any metrics since I left BharatPe. Everyone is leaving from there. You should ask them why chief executive officer Suhail Sameer left."

Sameer, who had a falling out with Grover last year, stepped down as the CEO of BharatPe in January this year.

"Over the period of time, banks will become fintech and fintech will become bank," says Rajnish Kumar, Former Chairman, of SBI and Chairman, BharatPe.