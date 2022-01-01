MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessWire News

Global M&A volumes hit record high in 2021, breach $5 trillion for first time

Accommodative monetary policies from the U.S. Federal Reserve fueled a stock market rally and gave company executives access to cheap financing, which in turn emboldened them to go after large targets.

Reuters
January 01, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST
Global dealmaking is set to maintain its scorching pace next year, after a historic year for merger and acquisition (M&A) activity that was fueled largely by the easy availability of cheap financing and booming stock markets.


Global M&A volumes topped $5 trillion for the first time ever, comfortably eclipsing the previous record of $4.55 trillion set in 2007, Dealogic data showed. The overall value of M&A stood at $5.8 trillion in 2021, up 64 percent from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv.











Investment bankers said they are expecting the dealmaking frenzy to continue well into next year, despite looming interest rate hikes. Higher interest rates increase borrowing costs, which may slow down M&A activity. However, deal advisers still expect a flurry of large mergers in 2022.


Accommodative monetary policies from the U.S. Federal Reserve fueled a stock market rally and gave company executives access to cheap financing, which in turn emboldened them to go after large targets.


The United States led the way for M&A, accounting for nearly half of global volumes - the value of M&A nearly doubled to $2.5 trillion in 2021, despite a tougher antitrust environment under the Biden administration.

The largest deals of the year included AT&T Inc's  $43 billion deal to merge its media businesses with Discovery Inc; the $34 billion leveraged buyouts of Medline Industries Inc; Canadian Pacific Railway's $31 billion takeovers of Kansas City Southern; and the breakups of American corporate behemoths General Electric Co and Johnson & Johnson.


According to a survey of dealmakers and advisers by Grant Thornton LLP, over two-thirds of participants believe deal volumes will grow despite challenges posed by regulations and the pandemic.


Deals in sectors such as technology, financials, industrials, and energy and power accounted for the bulk of M&A volumes. Buyouts backed by private-equity firms more than doubled this year to cross the $1 trillion mark for the first time ever, according to Refinitiv data.

Despite a slowdown in activity in the second half, dealmaking involving special purpose acquisition companies further boosted M&A volumes in 2021. SPAC deals accounted for about 10 percent of the global M&A volumes and added several billions of dollars to the overall tally.

Reuters
Tags: #Biden Administration #Global Mergers and Acquisitions #mergers #mergers & acquisitions #Private equity firms
first published: Jan 1, 2022 09:49 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.