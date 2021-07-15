MARKET NEWS

Wipro to get employees back to office starting September

However, this will vary from one country to another and also depends on the different stages of the pandemic. Its peers TCS is looking to get employees back to work by September and Infosys in the next six-nine months.

Swathi Moorthy
July 15, 2021 / 05:22 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
Bengaluru-based IT major Wipro is likely to bring employees slowly back to work from September as vaccination gains pace, depending on the pandemic and third wave, said Saurabh Govil, chief human resources officer, Wipro.

Speaking to media persons after the announcement of the company's first quarter results, Govil said, "This will vary between country by country and different stages of the pandemic. This will not be one size fits all."

This comes on the back of gaining pace of vaccination. It has vaccinated close to 35,000 employees in its campuses. Chairman Rishad Premji during the company's 75th annual general meeting on July 14, said that close to 55 percent of the employees in India have been vaccinated. However, he did not specify if they are first doses or both.

The company has 2 lakh employees currently.

The company reported $2.41 billion in revenues for the quarter ending June 30, 2021, up 12.2 percent sequentially.

Its peers TCS and Infosys too are looking to get employees back to office.

As Infosys accelerates pace of vaccination for its employees, it may see 20-30 percent of workforce coming to office over the next six months, if the impact of the subsequent wave is minimal.

The Bengaluru-based IT major has vaccinated 58 percent of employees with first dose and 10 percent with both the doses. Infosys had ordered 5 lakh doses, of which 2.3 lakh has been consumed so far. This includes 1.2 lakh employees who have gotten the jab, most of them first doses, and the rest were used for dependents.

Earlier, India’s largest IT services provider TCS said it aimed at getting its over 5 lakh employees vaccinated by September and have them back to office on a regular basis.
first published: Jul 15, 2021 05:22 pm

