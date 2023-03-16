Who is K Krithivasan? The newly-appointed CEO of TCS

Krithi Krithivasan is set to take over the reins of the country's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as the CEO designate, after present CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan stepped down on March 16.

Krithivasan isn't a new face within the company. Before taking over the role, he was the President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group, the largest and the most prominent vertical of the company in terms of revenue contribution, deals and business.

He has been with company for over 34 years having joined in 1989. In his ongoing tenure, he has held various leadership roles in delivery, customer relationship management, large program management and sales.

Having spent his entire career at TCS, similar to Gopinathan, he was responsible for nearly 35-40 percent revenue of TCS which comes from the BFSI segment.

In his role as the president, he was responsible for planning and executing growth strategies, improving financial performance, and enhancing customer mindshare and market positioning.

He has also helped major clients with digital transformation, change management cycle acceleration, achieving value beyond cost optimization, and establishing IT program governance.

is also a member of the Board of Directors of TCS Iberoamerica, TCS Ireland and the supervisory board of TCS Technology Solutions AG.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Coimbatore Institute of Technology, the same institute where Tata Group chairman and former TCS CEO N Chandrasekaran studied. He also completed his Master’s Degree in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur in 1987.