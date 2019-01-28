App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 02:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What triggered the crash of Zee group companies' shares on Jan 25?

Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares plunged 33 percent intraday on January 25 to hit the 44-month low of Rs 288.95.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Subhash Chandra Bose's Essel Group companies have been in the news for the past week for all the wrong reasons, due to which their stocks and market capitalisation have taken a hit. So what went wrong?

The debacle began on January 24, when The Wire reported that the Essel Group carried out transactions with companies that are under the scanner for suspected deposits during demonetisation.

The media report claimed Nityank, formerly known as Dreamline, has directly or indirectly transacted with shell companies for an amount of Rs 5,000 crore, and these include listed and huge corporate entities.

After this report was released, the shares of the Essel group companies tanked. Zee Entertainment lost nearly 26 percent on January 25, Zee Learn lost 18.49 percent and Zee Media Corp lost 9.05 percent. Meanwhile, Dish TV lost 32.74 percent and Essel Propack's shares plunged 16.08 percent.

related news

The company, however, told investors in a conference call "it has nothing to do with the news reported by the Wire" and that it initiated legal action against The Wire Media Group.

A Zee spokesperson said the transactions referred to in media reports, "regarding involvement of Essel Group companies", had been "undertaken with due approvals and compliance of applicable laws and regulations and through proper banking channels. The said investigation or the mentioned transactions do not have any bearing or connection with any of the operating entities of Essel Group".

The share price plunged amid a report that lenders had sold the promoters' pledged shares.

"At promoter level, there was a continuous increase of pledged shares that was 41.93 percent of promoter holding in December 2016 to 59.37 percent of promoter holding in December 2018 resulting in 24.71 percent of total shareholding as pledged. This was mainly taken to fund other promoter group companies that are heavy investment and low cash generating," Sameer Kalra, President of Target Investing, said.

Another set of news that was in public domain regarding Zee Entertainment was that the promoters were in talks with three companies, including Sony Pictures, to sell half of their stake. Chandra reportedly had extensive meetings and discussions on the proposed stake sale in the UK and the US.

Chandra issued an apology to the group's lenders, non-banking finance companies and mutual funds after the company's shares tanked on January 25. He claimed that 'negative forces' were trying to sabotage the Zee entertainment stake sale, while also admitting that he had committed some mistakes. Chandra did not address the Nityank issue in his statement.

The Essel Group promoters conducted a meeting with the lending entities comprising mutual funds, NBFCs and banks. The lenders assured the investors that there will be a speedy resolution process.

"I am pleased to share that we have achieved an understanding with lenders. We have always valued their immense trust and faith sown in us and the positive and progressive outcome of the meeting is a true example of the same. I am very positive that we will continue to take such positive steps in rising up from the current challenging times, with support of all stakeholders," Chandra said.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 02:54 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Essel Group #Subhash Chandra #Zee

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.