Vistara expands bilateral codeshare with Lufthansa to enhance international connectivity

Vistara, India's leading full-service carrier, has expanded its codeshare partnership with Lufthansa, one of Europe's premier airlines, enabling enhanced connectivity to Vistara customers while travelling across Europe.

Now, the 12 key destinations that get included in Vistara’s network are Amsterdam (AMS), Stockholm (ARN), Berlin (BER), Budapest (BUD), Copenhagen (CPH), Rome (FCO), Hamburg (HAM), Helsinki (HEL), Lisbon (LIS), Munich (MUC), Oslo (OSL), Prague (PRG), according to a company press release.

The bilateral codeshare agreement between Vistara and Lufthansa enables both airlines to sell flights on each other's networks, offering convenient travel options to customers.

Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, "We are delighted to further strengthen our partnership with Lufthansa, one of the world’s leading airlines. This is a testament to our continued commitment to offer enhanced connectivity, world-class service and a wide range of options to our customers. This enables our customers to conveniently book their itineraries and seamlessly travel across various parts of Europe on the joint network of Vistara and Lufthansa.”

Vistara, which is also a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, and Lufthansa had entered into a unilateral codeshare agreement, in 2019, enabling the latter to add its designator code (LH) to Vistara flights for 18 destinations in India.

Jeffrey James, Head of Communications APAC & Chief Spokesperson, Lufthansa Group, said, "We take pride in our relationships and in India our partnership with Vistara embodies our strong commitment to the country. As the third largest aviation market globally, India remains a key focus for our Group and we are delighted to further strengthen our relationship with Vistara, offering Indian travellers more choice, more options and more connectivity between Europe and the subcontinent.”