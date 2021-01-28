Virgin Hyperloop unveils vision for future experience, aims to achieve safety certification by 2025

Virgin Hyperloop.

Months after its first passenger testing – in which Tanay Manjrekar was the first Indian to ride hyperloop – Virgin Hyperloop on January 28 unveiled its vision for the future hyperloop experience.

The company released a concept video that takes the viewer step-by-step through a hyperloop journey, from arriving at the portal to boarding the pod.

Virgin Hyperloop conducts first successful human passenger test

This comes after NITI Aayog formed a panel to explore the viability of the Virgin Hyperloop technology in India. Two major hyperloop projects are planned in India – the Mumbai-Pune route and the MoU with the Bangalore International Airport to connect Bangalore City.

"Showing the passenger experience of Virgin Hyperloop is a glimpse of the future, following the success three months ago when people rode in a hyperloop pod for the first time," Chairman of Virgin Hyperloop and Group Chairman and CEO of DP World Sultan Bin Sulayem said.

"We have demonstrated the maturity of our technology. We are getting closer to commercialization of what will be the first new mass-scale transportation mode in a century," he added.

Designing a new mode of transportation from scratch is both an opportunity and a responsibility, said Sara Luchian, Virgin Hyperloop’s Director of Passenger Experience and one of the first people to ride the hyperloop in November.

“Hyperloop technology – and what it enables – is paradigm-shifting. It follows that the passenger experience should be nothing short of extraordinary,” she added.

Virgin Hyperloop’s Managing Director of Middle East and India Harj Dhaliwal said they were committed to bringing this vision to life – in Maharashtra and beyond – and were working closely with their partners, investors, and governments to do that.

The new-concept video showcases the designs that are indicative of what global hyperloop systems would look like, including for operations in India.

For bringing the concept into reality, Virgin Hyperloop worked with Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) for the portal designs, Teague for the pod designs, SeeThree for the video and animation, and Man Made Music for the score and sonic identity.

"Virgin Hyperloop can accelerate the future of mobility on land. The new mode of travel at supersonic speed rethinks transportation and the perception of space, landscape, time, and distance," said BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group Founder and Creative Director Bjarke Ingels.

Virgin Hyperloop claims accessibility will be a key pillar in passenger experience, ensuring that this new form of transportation will expand opportunities for the masses. Though ticket prices will vary depending on the exact route, a study says hyperloop fares would be more akin to the cost of driving, rather than flying.

Despite the fact that each vehicle carries only about 28 passengers, Virgin Hyperloop claims that its hyperloop system would be able to transport thousands of passengers per hour.

The firm is aiming to achieve safety certification by 2025, with commercial operations – such as those depicted in this video – beginning in 2030.

Here's the concept video:

The company is working on the Mumbai-Pune hyperloop project, which would connect the cities in under 25 minutes with zero direct emissions. It recently announced a partnership with Bangalore International Airports Limited (BIAL) to conduct a feasibility study for a proposed hyperloop corridor from BLR Airport.