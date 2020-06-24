App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 12:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

USFDA has removed partial lifting of import alert on APIs manufacturing facility at Ratlam: Ipca Laboratories

In a regulatory filing Ipca Laboratories said, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has informed the company that the "shortage implications for chloroquine phosphate API has changed and chloroquine phosphate drug product is no longer in shortage and therefore, no shipment of API chloroquine phosphate will be excluded from the import alert."

PTI

Ipca Laboratories on Wednesday said the US health regulator has removed the partial lifting of import alert on its active pharmaceuticals ingredients (APIs) manufacturing facility situated at Ratlam, in Madhya Pradesh with no shortage of Chloroquine Phosphate drug in the US.

In a regulatory filing Ipca Laboratories said, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has informed the company that the "shortage implications for chloroquine phosphate API has changed and chloroquine phosphate drug product is no longer in shortage and therefore, no shipment of API chloroquine phosphate will be excluded from the import alert."

USFDA has also informed that due to potential shortage implications and/or medical necessity, exception to the import alert was made for API Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate and "this exception will be re-considered if the shortage implications change," the filing added.

In March, USFDA had partially lifted import alert imposed on the company's API plant at Ratlam and formulations units at Pithampur in the same state and Piparia in Silvassa, allowing shipments of hydroxychloroquine sulphate and chloroquine phosphate APls; and hydroxychloroquine sulphate tablets produced at these facilities to the US.

However, the exception was subject to re-consideration if the shortage implications changed, USFDA had said.

Due to violation of good manufacturing practices (GMPs) as per USFDA norm, the company's plants have been under import alert, under which the regulator has the rights for detention without physical examination of drugs from firms which have not met the GMPs.

First Published on Jun 24, 2020 12:04 pm

Coronavirus impact | Regular passenger train services may not resume until mid-August

CBSE Class 12 board exam update: SC adjourns decision on cancellation of pending exams to June 25

India COVID-19 update | Over 14,000 cases for fifth day in a row; around 56.71% patients recovered so far

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

