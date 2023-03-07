US to fast-track processing of work permits for STEM students

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on March 6 announced the phased expansion of premium processing for certain F-1 students seeking Optional Practical Training (OPT) or Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) OPT extensions.

Students with a pending Form 1-765, Application for Employment Authorisation, and wish to request a premium processing upgrade can now do so, as per an official release. An online filing of Form 1-907, Request for Premium Processing Service, is now also available to F-1 students in these categories.

USCIS Director Ur M Jaddou said the availability of premium processing and ease of online filing will streamline the immigration experience of many international students.

“The ongoing expansion of online filing is a priority for USCIS as we continue to create operational efficiencies and increase access to the immigration system for stakeholders, applicants, petitioners, requestors, and those we serve,” she added.

In FY22, the USCIS accepted more than 1.8 million online applications, petitions and requests — a 53 percent increase from the 1.2 million online filings in FY21.

Premium Processing

The expansion of premium processing for certain F-1 students will be done in phases. To avail the benefit, students will have to adhere to the below-listed dates:

Form I-907 requests (online and offline) will be accepted from March 6 for students who already have a pending Form I-765 under these categories: Pre-Completion OPT (c)(3)(A); Post-Completion OPT (c)(3)(B); and 24-month extension of OPT (c)(3)(C) for STEM students.

Form I-907 requests (online and offline) will be accepted from April 3 for F-1 students in the above categories when filed together with Form I-765.

USCIS will reject premium processing requests for a pending Form I-765 before March 6, and premium processing requests for an initial or concurrently filed Form I-765 received before April 3.

How to file online

Applicants must create a free USCIS account to submit forms, pay fees and track status. It also provides a secure inbox to communicate and respond to requests for evidence online.

Applicants, who have already filed paper Form I-765 and wish to request premium processing for Form I-907 can refer to the USCIS account access notice for details to link their paper-filed cases to their online accounts. You must complete the link to file online.