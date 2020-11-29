PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2020 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US online sales rose nearly 22% on Black Friday to a record $9 billion: Adobe

Several Americans were vary of visiting shops and malls, since the US is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Moneycontrol News

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, US online sales this Black Friday surged nearly percent to a record $9 billion in the US, according to Adobe Analytics.

This means Black Friday 2020 was the second-largest online spending day in US history, after Cyber Monday in 2019, as per data from Adobe Analytics.

Consumers spent $9 billion on the day after Thanksgiving, which is 21.6 percent higher than the same day last year.

Close

Several Americans were vary of visiting shops and malls, since the US is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

related news

"New consoles, phones, smart devices and TVs that are traditional Black Friday purchases are sharing online shopping cart space this year with unorthodox Black Friday purchases such as groceries, clothes and alcohol, that would previously have been purchased in-store," said Taylor Schreiner, a director at Adobe Digital Insights as quoted by CNBC.

Around 40 percent of sales were conducted over smartphones, and many consumers supported small businesses. Their sales were 545 percent higher on Friday compared to the average day in October.

According to an AFP report, Adobe said 38 percent of consumers said they planned to support smaller local businesses ahead of the year-end holidays.

On November 30, with the usual surge of Cyber Monday spending amplified by the Covid effect, analysts are predicting an all-time record, the report added.

Sales are expected to total from $10.8 billion to $12.7 billion, up by 15 to 35 percent.

With more people working from home, demand has surged for bigger-ticket items such as computers and home fitness machines.

The National Retail Federation  projects a 2020 jump of between 3.6 percent and 5.2 percent in overall holiday sales from last year, AFP reported.

(With inputs from AFP)
First Published on Nov 29, 2020 11:44 am

tags #Adobe #Black Friday #US

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.