UPI123 Pay to help achieve 100 bn monthly transactions, says RBI official

As of August 31, the number of monthly transactions stood at 10.58 billion, with a transaction value of Rs 15.76 lakh crore.

UPI123 Pay, National Payments Corporation of India's (NPCI) instant payment system for feature phones, will boost UPI's 100 billion monthly target, said K Vijayakumar, General Manager, Department of Payment and Settlement Systems, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

"Payment systems like UPI123 Pay alongside others will facilitate UPI's target to reach 100 billion monthly transactions," Vijayakymar said at the Global Fintech Festival on September 5.

Earlier, NPCI MD and CEO Dilip Asbe had said India might soon touch 100 billion UPI transactions a month now that it has already crossed 10 billion in August 2023.

Asbe said UPI was being used by 350 million people and the firm wants it to be used by every Indian. This was slightly higher than the number reported in July, which was 9.96 billion transactions.