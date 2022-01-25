Unilever changes organisational model; Sunny Jain to leave, Nitin Paranjpe is new transformation and people officer

Unilever, the multinational consumer goods company, on January 25 said it is moving away from its current matrix structure and will be organised around five distinct Business Groups -- Beauty and Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream.

"The proposed new organisation model will result in a reduction in senior management roles of around 15% and more junior management roles by 5%, equivalent to around 1,500 roles globally," the company said in a statement from London.

"Changes will be subject to consultation. We do not expect factory teams to be impacted by these changes," the company added.

As part of the restructuring, the company announced that Nitin Paranjpe, Chief Operating Officer (COO), will take on a new role as Chief Transformation Officer and Chief People Officer. Paranjape will be leading the business transformation, and heading the HR function.

Sunny Jain, who was President Beauty & Personal Care, has decided to leave Unilever to set up an investment fund in technology megatrends.

Other members of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE) will remain in their roles, including Sanjiv Mehta who will retain executive leadership of Hindustan Unilever.

Each Business Group will be fully responsible and accountable for their strategy, growth, and profit delivery globally. Alan Jope, CEO of Unilever said, “Our new organisational model has been developed over the last year and is designed to continue the step-up we are seeing in the performance of our business. Moving to five category-focused Business Groups will enable us to be more responsive to consumer and channel trends, with crystal-clear accountability for delivery. Growth remains our top priority and these changes will underpin our pursuit of this.”

As a result of the new set-up, Unilever is making changes to its leadership team. Fernando Fernandez, EVP Latin America, has been appointed President Beauty & Wellbeing, which includes Hair Care, Skin Care, as well as Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements, and Unilever Prestige.

Fabian Garcia, President North America, has been appointed President Personal Care, responsible for Skin Cleansing, Deodorants, and Oral Care.

Peter ter Kulve will continue in his role as President Home Care, responsible for Fabric Care, Home & Hygiene, and Water & Air.

Hanneke Faber, President Foods & Refreshment, has been appointed President Nutrition, which will be home to Scratch Cooking, Healthy Snacking, Functional Nutrition, Plant-Based Meat, and Food Solutions. Similarly, Matt Close, EVP Ice Cream, has been appointed President Ice Cream, a Business Group in its own right.

To enable Unilever to benefit from its scale and global capabilities, the five Business Groups will be supported by Unilever Business Operations, which will provide the technology, systems, and processes to drive operational excellence across the business. A lean Unilever Corporate Centre will continue to set Unilever’s overall strategy,

All costs related to setting up the new organisation will be managed within existing restructuring investment plans.