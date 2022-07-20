English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Twitter now lets you follow Tamil topics like Rajinikanth, AR Rahman, Chennai Super Kings

    The feature has been rolled out to all Twitter users on Android, iOS and web apps who have set Tamil as their primary language on Twitter.

    Vikas SN
    July 20, 2022 / 01:12 PM IST
    Image: Reuters

    Image: Reuters

    Twitter on July 20 announced that it is rolling out Tamil Topics to make it easier for users to find relevant and interesting conversations on its platform across literature, music, and poetry among others.

    The feature has been rolled out to all Twitter users on its Android, iOS and web apps who have set Tamil as their primary language on Twitter. Users can choose and personalise the content they see on their home timeline by choosing to follow specific subjects such as artists like Vijay, Rajinikanth, A R Rahman or sports teams like Chennai Super Kings.

    On following a topic, they will see tweets from a range of accounts. Twitter said it will also recommend content related to or similar to interests, celebrities or teams they follow, including entertainment and sports news.

    The launch comes nearly two years after Twitter introduced Topics feature in India in Hindi and English in October 2020. Tamil is the third most used language on the service in India.

    The social media firm said this launch is part of its commitment to "building for India and its diverse audiences". Twitter had previously piloted a dedicated cricket tab on its Android app in the nation along with extending its Communities feature to the country with the debut of a cricket-focused community.

    Close

    Related stories

    "Over the years, Twitter has broadened the scope and scale of real-time conversation and connection by providing greater possibilities for intimate and authentic interactions through features such as Spaces," said Cheryl-Ann Couto, head of partners at Twitter India.

    "With Topics and #OnlyOnTwitter activations in Tamil ... we are bringing relevant and exclusive content to people respectively and trying to help them connect directly with the things that they care about as well as with one another," she added.

    First introduced in 2019, Twitter said the feature currently offers more than 15,000 topics across 13 languages including Hindi and Tamil and around 280 million accounts follow at least one Twitter topic.

    This launch, however, comes at a time when it is sparring with Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the company's proposed $44 million takeover bid.
    Vikas SN
    Tags: #Twitter #Twitter India #Twitter Topics
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 12:56 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.