Twitter ‘complied under protest’ with MeitY’s blocking orders, says petition

Twitter "complied under protest” with recent blocking orders issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and had in several meetings with the ministry “placed on record” that many of its orders were not compliant with the law, the petition filed by Twitter in the Karnataka HC, and reviewed by Moneycontrol showed.

Twitter has gone to court against the government claiming that 39 pieces of URLs, specifically accounts, sent by the MeitY for blocking did not meet the requirements of Sec 69 A of the IT Act, the petition said.

The petition termed the orders as overbroad and disproportionate as it requested the court to review and ultimately set these orders aside.

Twitter said that there was “non application of mind” by MeitY when it came to judging the content. The short messaging platform argued that MeitY failed to test the content in context "of class of readers" whom the tweets were primarily meant for—users who wished to consume political or newsworthy content were literate and could perceive the full context of the content.

What happened before

In the past month, there has been an uptick in the number of content taken down or suspended on Twitter, a Moneycontrol analysis has found. The content acted upon include several accounts, including a year-old tweet of journalist Rana Ayyub, tweets and accounts of many politicians.

This increase in content actioned upon can be attributed to notices MeitY sent on June 4 and June 6 to the micro-blogging platform claiming that it was being non-compliant to the IT Rules 2021 by not acting on its blocking orders.

The ministry also sent another notice on June 27, giving the petitioners "one last opportunity" to comply with the directions issued under Section 69A of the IT Act. This notice was a source of concern for Twitter.

Under Sec 69A of the IT Act, the government, represented here by MeitY, or any other specially-authorised officer, can issue blocking orders to platforms like Twitter on grounds of the sovereignty, security of the state and so on.

What happened in the meetings

In meetings with the ministry held in response to the June 4 and 6 notices, the petition said that Twitter highlighted that the MeitY’s orders did not meet the requirements of Section 69A and requested it to reconsider and withdraw the remaining notices.

In response to the June 27 notice, wherein it was intimated that Twitter may lose immunity under the IT Act, Twitter again reiterated that the blocking orders did not meet the threshold of the IT Act and urged MeitY to reconsider its decision.

The ministry then withdrew 10 of the account suspension orders, but also supplied more URLs to Twitter to be actioned upon seeking immediate response. It was after that Twitter in a letter, placed on record, its compliance under protest.

The platform also requested the ministry to reconsider its ‘final notice’ dated June 27. The ministry reportedly responded that it was reviewing the request.

What are these 39 URLs?

Twitter submitted the details of these 39 URLs under sealed cover to the court because Rule 16 of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public) Rules or better known as Blocking Rules require confidentiality to be maintained.

However, in the petition, Twitter said these URLs were accounts and indicated that several of the users are "identifiable public figures". These users to "best of petitioner’s knowledge" have not been provided any notice, or have been provided an opportunity to hear them out, the petition said.

Moneycontrol reached out to Twitter regarding this 39 URLs and the copy will be updated to reflect its response.

Twitter’s arguments

No proper reasoning provided in blocking orders: In the petition, Twitter pointed out that MeitY’s blocking orders just mention that a content in question, be it a tweet or an account, was violative of Section 69A, without explaining how it is in violation.

Violation of freedom of speech: The petition said that several of the URLs contain ‘political and journalistic’ content and that blocking of such information will be a violation of freedom of speech guaranteed to users of the platform.

Twitter, in the petition, also pointed out that in cases when dealing with the fundamental rights of citizens, the Supreme Court recognised that action by parties must be "least intrusive". Twitter argued that there was no justification provided how account-level blocking was "least intrusive" in this case.

Account-level blocking is disproportionate: In the petition, Twitter has said that Section 69A of the IT Act does not extend to blocking accounts. That clause is only empowered to block information that is already available. The micro-blogging platform argued that the section does not extend to preventing information from being generated, received, stored and so on.

The platform further argued that there was no time limit specified in blocking orders when it came to account-level suspension; there was no review mechanism, and thus it was disproportionate.

The content did not meet the threshold for blocking: As mentioned above, Twitter believes that the pieces of content that were sent by MeitY for blocking do not meet the requirements of Sec 69 A.

It cited cases such as State of Maharashtra vs Sanghharaj Damodar Rupawate, where it was laid down by the Supreme court that test of words in a material should be judged from the point of view of ‘strong-minded’ persons and not ‘weak’ minds who ‘scent danger in every hostile point of view’

It also cited the Anand Chintamani Dighe vs State of Maharashtra as precedents for their argument, wherein it was laid down that popular perceptions cannot override values of Constitution.

What Twitter has asked of Karnataka HC

Firstly, Twitter requested the court to quash several blocking orders from 2021.

It also asked the HC to direct the Indian government to revoke account suspensions and instead direct them to identify specific tweets which were violative of Section 69 of the IT Act.