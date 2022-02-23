English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Decoding Credit Score with OneScore, the first of the series of Masterclasses aimed at explaining the credit score. Block your calendar on 23 Feb at 4.00 p.m. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    TVS Motor clocks 1 million exports in two wheeler segment in FY21-22

    The exports include the sales from TVS Motor and also from Indonesian unit PT TVS.

    PTI
    February 23, 2022 / 02:17 PM IST
    TVS Motor Company | The company reported higher profit at Rs 288.3 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 265.6 crore in Q3FY21, revenue increased to Rs 5,706.4 crore from Rs 5,391.4 crore YoY.

    TVS Motor Company | The company reported higher profit at Rs 288.3 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 265.6 crore in Q3FY21, revenue increased to Rs 5,706.4 crore from Rs 5,391.4 crore YoY.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Two and three wheeler major TVS Motor Company on Wednesday said its exports in two wheeler segment clocked sales of one million (10 lakh) units, marking a significant milestone in the current financial year for the first time, the company said on Wednesday. The exports include the sales from TVS Motor and also from Indonesian unit PT TVS.

    "The key exports include TVS Apache series, TVS HLX Series, TVS Raider and TVS Neo Series. An increase in sales in global motorcycles significantly contributed to this achievement", the company said in a statement.

    TVS Motor has presence in 80 countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, Central and Latin America.TVS Motor has presence in 80 countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, Central and Latin America.

    "The one million export mark is a significant milestone for TVS Motor Company. This further underscores our path towards being a global player in personal mobility solutions," company's joint managing director Sudarshan Venu said."

    "TVS Motor has always been committed to quality, technology, and customer delight and this must be further enhanced in the future. We are excited to continue building on this positive momentum as we expand into newer geographies with attractive products and new first in segment, technology offerings."

    Close

    Related stories

    TVS Motor Director and CEO KN Radhakrishnan expressed delight on the company achieving the milestone in the current financial year. The consistent strong export performance is a testimony to our customer experience and best-in-class quality, he said.

    "We are extremely thankful to our esteemed customers, distributors, suppliers, and a passionate team who have made this possible. We have a strong focus on expanding and bolstering our market presence across global markets with an exciting range of products that cater to the fast-evolving mobility needs of every customer segment" he said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Auto #Business #Companies #Exports #TVS Motor
    first published: Feb 23, 2022 02:17 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.