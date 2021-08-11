Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open flat as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a muted start for the index in India.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex gained 151.81 points to close at 54,554.66, while the Nifty50 rose 21.80 points to 16,280.10 and formed Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts as the closing was near opening levels.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 16,201.8, followed by 16,123.5. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 16,358.8 and 16,437.5.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The blue-chip Dow and the benchmark S&P 500 rose to record highs on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in economically sensitive value stocks after the Senate passed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 172.17 points, or 0.49%, to 35,274.02, the S&P 500 gained 6.56 points, or 0.15%, to 4,438.91 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 73.34 points, or 0.49%, to 14,786.84.

Asian Markets

Asian shares are trading lower today with Straits Times, Hang Seng and Taiwan Weighted down 0.5 percent each, while Nikkei index is up 0.5 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 5 points gains. The Nifty futures were trading at 16,282 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:15 hours IST.

Fed taper talk lifts dollar ahead of inflation test

The dollar hovered near a four-month high against the euro and scaled a five-week peak on the Japanese yen on Wednesday, as traders awaited U.S. inflation data and wagered a high reading could pressure the Federal Reserve to wind back policy support.

Oil up more than 2%, boosted by forecast for US fuel demand growth

Oil prices rose more than 2% on Tuesday, rebounding from recent losses on signs of rising fuel demand in the United States despite a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Wants "few more" job reports before bond taper: Fed's Evans

The current inflation spike shouldn't push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy prematurely, with more months of labor data needed before any changes as well as more certainty that the pace of price increases will remain above the Fed's 2% target, Chicago Fed president Charles Evans said on Tuesday.

US Senate passes bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill

The US Senate on Tuesday passed a $1 trillion infrastructure package that is a top priority for US President Joe Biden, a bipartisan victory for the White House that could provide the nation's biggest investment in decades in roads, bridges, airports and waterways.

The vote was 69-30 in the 100-seat chamber, with 19 Republicans voting yes. Immediately after that vote concluded, Senators began voting on a follow-up $3.5 trillion spending package that Democrats plan to pass without Republican votes.

Exports up over 50% to $7.41 billion during August 1-7

The country's exports rose by 50.45 percent to USD 7.41 billion during August 1-7, on account of healthy growth in the shipments of engineering goods, gems and jewellery as well as petroleum products, according to provisional commerce ministry data.

Imports during the week too grew by about 70 percent to USD 10.45 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 3 billion.

RBI issues draft proposals to liberalise overseas investments norms

The Reserve Bank on Monday issued draft guidelines to further liberalise regulatory framework governing overseas investments with a view to promote ease of doing business.

The RBI has placed on its website two documents -- draft Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments - Overseas Investment) Rules, 2021 and draft Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Regulations, 2021.

Results on August 11

Cadila Healthcare, Aptech, Aries Agro, Ashiana Housing, Aster DM Healthcare, Antony Waste Handling Cell, Bajaj Electricals, Bata India, BF Utilities, Birla Cable, Bharat Road Network, CESC, CreditAccess Grameen, Cummins India, Endurance Technologies, Equitas Holdings, Force Motors, Greaves Cotton, HEG, IDFC, India Cement, Kolte-Patil Developers, Lemon Tree Hotels, Novartis India, Pidilite Industries, PNC Infratech, Rupa & Company, Take Solutions, VIP Industries, and VA Tech Wabag will release their quarterly earnings on August 11.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 178.51 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 689 crore in the Indian equity market on August 10, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Seven stocks - Canara Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, NALCO, Punjab National Bank, RBL Bank, SAIL and Sun TV Network - are under the F&O ban for August 11. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies