MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Exports up over 50% to $7.41 billion during August 1-7

Imports during the week too grew by about 70 percent to USD 10.45 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 3 billion.

PTI
August 10, 2021 / 01:14 PM IST

The country's exports rose by 50.45 percent to USD 7.41 billion during August 1-7, on account of healthy growth in the shipments of engineering goods, gems and jewellery as well as petroleum products, according to provisional commerce ministry data.

Imports during the week too grew by about 70 percent to USD 10.45 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 3 billion.

Exports of engineering goods increased by 63 percent to USD 834 million. Similarly, the outbound shipments of gems & jewellery rose by 121 percent to USD 418 million. For petroleum products exports increased 145 percent to USD 522 million, the data showed.

However, exports of iron ore, oil meals and oil seeds recorded negative growth.

Oil imports during August 1-7, jumped by about 141 percent to USD 1.80 billion. Similarly, imports of electronic goods rose by nearly 31 percent to USD 308 million.

Close

Gold imports during the period declined by 12.48 percent to USD 100 million.

Exports to the US, UAE and Saudi Arab grew by 48.4 percent to USD 462.7 million, 70 percent to USD 209-7 million, and 180 percent to about USD 164 million, respectively.
PTI
Tags: #Economy #Exports #India
first published: Aug 10, 2021 01:15 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.