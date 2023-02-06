English
    Renault, Nissan to team up on new vehicle projects in India

    The alliance announced a three-dimension programme including creation of operational projects in Latin America, India and Europe.

    PTI
    February 06, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST
    (Source: Reuters)

    Renault Group and Nissan plan to collaborate on several new vehicle projects, including sports utility vehicles, in India as part of new initiatives announced by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance on Monday.

    As part of the new framework, the partners also seek enhanced strategic agility with new initiatives that all three entities can join.

    Besides, the board envisions a rebalanced Renault Group-Nissan cross-shareholding and reinforced alliance governance.