Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he is selling his last home in a week, here's why

The Tesla chief's tweets about his homes come only a week after news outlet ProPublica reported that billionaires like Musk, along with Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Berkshire Hathway CEO Warren Buffett paid little income tax relative to their outsize wealth.

Moneycontrol News
June 14, 2021 / 05:01 PM IST
FIle Image

FIle Image


Elon Musk, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tesla Inc is selling his last remaining house in a week.

The Tesla chief took to Twitter to share the news.

"Decided to sell my last remaining house. Just needs to go to a large family who will live there," he said.

Musk also added that he has sold all his house, except one in the Bay Area that is usually rented out for events.

About a month ago, Musk tweeted 0ut that if he had sold his Bay Area home, he would have seen less use for it. This is unless it was bought over by a big family, he said.

Musk paid no federal income taxes in 2018 and less than $70,000 in 2015 and 2017, according to ProPublica's report.

Following the ProPublica report, the Tesla Chief tweeted that he will keep paying income taxes in California in proportion with his time in the state.

This, according to him would have been significant.

Musk eventually moved back to Texas last year. He now rents a roughly $50,000 house in Boca Chica from Space Exploration Technologies Corp., which has a launch site in the area.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jun 14, 2021 05:01 pm

