Tech, platforms brought full benefit of govt schemes to common man: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Addressing an event to mark seven years of citizen engagement platform, MyGov, Ashwini Vaishnaw said India's youth too is reaching out proactively with its ideas and suggestions to the government through MyGov, and added that the platform is now entering its eighth year with renewed vigour.

PTI
July 26, 2021 / 02:53 PM IST

Use of technology as well as platforms such as MyGov has enabled full benefits of the government programs and schemes to reach the masses, bringing about unprecedented change and inclusive development, Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

Addressing an event to mark seven years of citizen engagement platform, MyGov, Vaishnaw said India's youth too is reaching out proactively with its ideas and suggestions to the government through MyGov, and added that the platform is now entering its eighth year with renewed vigour.

Efficient use of technology and platforms has enabled the poor and the marginalised to fully benefit from various government schemes, transforming their lives and bringing economic and social inclusion, he said.

Mobile phones, biometric ID Aadhaar, focus on domestic manufacturing, rapid internet penetration, digital payments, e-marketplace, and many other schemes and programs have brought unprecedented changes in the lives of people, and paved the way for inclusive development, Vaishnaw added.

MyGov -- which is based on inclusive development -- has connected people from the remotest parts of the country and has given them the chance to have a voice in making government policies, he said.

Launching the 'MyGov UP chapter', Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath noted that the use of technology has brought in more transparency and ensured that government schemes and their benefits reach the masses.

In UP, the power of technology, epos machines in fair price shops, and state government portal, has led to increased efficiencies, and 15 crore people are getting full benefit of the Public Distribution System (PDS) system.

Technology not only improves the lives of people, but plugs leakages and helps in tackling corruption, he said.

He observed that UP has moved ahead swiftly on all parameters of development, and harnessed technology effectively, for the benefit of people.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that MyGov is not just a tech tool but, in fact, a powerful medium to strengthen participatory governance.

Lauding the achievements of MyGov, Chandrasekhar exhorted the platform to further expand its base of nearly 2 crore users, to enable more and more people to engage with the government in multiple languages and from remotest corners of the country, over the coming years.
PTI
Tags: #Ashwini Vaishnav #Business #India #Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
first published: Jul 26, 2021 02:53 pm

