Tech Mahindra’s total headcount down by 6,844 in Q3

IT firm Tech Mahindra's employee headcount declined by 6,844 sequentially in the third quarter, joining peers such as Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro, as software firms go slow on hiring in an increasingly cautious macro environment.

The company last reported a decline in net headcount in Q4FY21, but the current net drop is significantly steeper than in the three quarters of the pandemic year of FY21.

The drop is also the sharpest among the country’s top 5 IT services companies for this quarter. Tata Consultancy Services fell by 2,197 and Wipro 435.

With the Q3 headcount decline, the company’s net addition in the three quarters of FY23 is 5,895.

Its attrition rate (last twelve month basis) plunged to 17 percent in Q3FY23, down from 20 percent in the September quarter. The rate was also down from 24 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Speaking to Moneycontrol earlier this month at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, CEO and MD CP Gurnani said that when the attrition was higher, so was the hiring and vice versa in the current situation.

“Hiring cannot always be linear. The reality is that AI, data, and automation are part of our lives. If it is not linear, revenue goes up. If you don't hire, please do take into account that we are becoming more efficient with automation,” he had said.