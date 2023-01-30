English
    Tech Mahindra’s total headcount down by 6,844 in Q3

    The IT services consultancy firm reported a decline in QoQ attrition rate, too, which cropped to 17 percent

    Debangana Ghosh
    January 30, 2023 / 05:21 PM IST

    IT firm Tech Mahindra's employee headcount declined by 6,844 sequentially in the third quarter, joining peers such as Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro, as software firms go slow on hiring in an increasingly cautious macro environment.

    The company last reported a decline in net headcount in Q4FY21, but the current net drop is significantly steeper than in the three quarters of the pandemic year of FY21.

    The drop is also the sharpest among the country’s top 5 IT services companies for this quarter. Tata Consultancy Services fell by 2,197 and Wipro 435.

    With the Q3 headcount decline, the company’s net addition in the three quarters of FY23 is 5,895.