Tech Mahindra to hire 15,000 freshers in FY23

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Tech Mahindra is looking at making 15,000 campus hires in 2022-23, up from 10,000 this financial year, as demand for digital technology services and attrition continue to increase.

The company added 3,874 people in the December quarter, taking the total headcount to 145,067. Attrition increased to 24 percent from 21 percent in the previous quarter.

CP Gurnani, CEO & MD, said during the earnings call that to contain attrition the company is engaging with employees better, and having broad-based delivery centres in India and overseas. “We have added more manpower in areas such as Vizag, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Bhubaneswar and Nagpur, thanks to the technology, and work-from-anywhere,” he said.

Talent crunch is one of the key challenges for all IT firms in the country, and companies are increasing their fresher supply to bridge the demand-supply gap. Tech Mahindra has also strengthened its upskilling programme for employees.

The firm on February 1 reported a 2.2 percent quarter-on-quarter rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,368.5 crore for October-December, which was slightly below analysts' expectations of Rs 1,397.5 crore.

The company won new deals worth $704 million, which was in line with estimates. Growth in revenues was led by communications, retail and manufacturing verticals. The communications vertical posted sequential growth of over six percent.