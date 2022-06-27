English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Tata Power DDL warns customers of 'cyber fraud', issues advisory

    "Miscreants have been sending fraudulent messages to customers misusing company’s name to inform them regarding payment of electricity bill, disconnection or reconnection," it said.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 27, 2022 / 10:02 PM IST
    Representational image

    Representational image

    Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) on June 27 issued an advisory against "cyber fraud", as it warned customers about the emerging cases of smishing or sending of fraudulent SMS using the company's name.

    "Miscreants have been sending fraudulent messages to customers misusing company’s name to inform them regarding payment of electricity bill, disconnection or reconnection," said TPDDL, which supplies electricity to a population of over 7 million in North Delhi.

    "The company has also lodged an official complaint against these phone numbers and has urged the consumers to beware of such fake SMS/calls as this may also result in financial loss," it added.

    Also Read | Hackers, fraudulent customers steal Rs 7.38 crore from payment gateway firm Razorpay

    TPDDL noted that it never asks customers to call any unknown number or download any third-party app for disconnection, reconnection or payment of bills.

    Close

    Related stories

    In its advisory, the company listed how customers can recognise fake messages. The text in smishing cases often involves the use of misspellings or poor grammar, contains a suspicious link, or asks for account and payment information, it said.

    The fraudulent messages are often received from a personal number or a suspicious sender-ID, the advisory further stated.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #cyber fraud #smishing #Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL)
    first published: Jun 27, 2022 06:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.