    Tata IPL 2023: Dinesh Karthik creates unwanted 'duck' record

    In RCB's final match of the Tata IPL 2023, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium against Gujarat Titans, Karthik registered his 17th duck in the IPL after he was out first ball caught behind by left-arm pacer Yash Dayal.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 22, 2023 / 08:17 AM IST
    DK

    In contrast to 2023, Dinesh Karthik had a great IPL 2022 with RCB that saw him make a comeback to the Indian team for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

    Royal Challengers Bangalore's wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik beat Rohit Sharma to a batting milestone on Sunday in a game against Gujarat Titans, at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore. However, this is not a milestone any batsman would want to achieve, and Karthik is no exception. This is because the record in question is for the most ducks in the IPL.

    The 37-year-old Tamil Nadu batsman was caught behind for a golden duck by left-arm pacer Yash Dayal, marking his 17th duck in the history of this league. He goes one clear of Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, who has 16 ducks to his name, while Mandeep Singh and Sunil Narine are next on the list with 15 apiece.

    Karthik bagged his fourth duck of the season - the most by any batsman in this year's Tata IPL - to continue his poor form with the bat. The former India keeper is touted as a finisher for RCB but the right-handed batsman is having one of the worst seasons of this IPL career after having a brilliant one in 2022 that led to his comeback to the Indian team for the 2022  T20 World Cup. Karthik has amassed only 140 runs after 13 innings at a paltry average of 11.67, striking at 134.62.

    The dismissal

    Karthik got out trying to pull a short delivery on the leg side by Yash Dayal. However, unfortunately for Karthik, he could only glove the ball to the wicketkeeper, who completed the simplest of catches.

    Match Report: 'Prince' Gill trumps 'King' Kohli as GT eliminates RCB from playoffs

    RCB posted 197/5 on the back of a brilliant century from Virat Kohli, his second in as many games, but that wasn't enough. Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill scored a century of his own as GT easily chased 198, with six wickets to spare, to eliminate the home side from the playoffs.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 22, 2023 08:17 am