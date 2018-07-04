App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 02:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata considers consolidating food & beverages business into a single company: Report

Tata Chemicals' salt and lentils business and Tata Coffee could be brought under Tata Global Beverages.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Tata Group may integrate its food and beverages businesses into a single company, said a Bloomberg report citing sources.

Tata Chemicals' salt and lentils business could be separated and merged with Tata Global Beverages, sources told Bloomberg.

The company is reportedly also evaluating the option of integrating Tata Coffee, which owns coffee and tea estates, into Tata Global Beverages, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

The merged entity could enter the dairy business, either through acquisitions or by building it from scratch. Tata Global Beverages could also be renamed to reflect the integration of food business, the report added.

Another option the conglomerate is deliberating is to merge the entities under Tata Chemicals, sources told Bloomberg.

Tata Global Beverages sells tea under the Tata Tea and Tetley brands. Tata Chemicals sells salt under the Tata brand name.

The group is planning to consolidate its consumer and retail business under a single umbrella, sources told Bloomberg.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 02:12 pm

tags #Business #Tata Group

