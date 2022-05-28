English
    Swedish firm Wayout, EP Kamat Group introduce tech to bring down carbon footprint

    The companies claimed that the eco-friendly technology can be effectively leveraged to bring down the carbon footprint and its positive impact on future resources of Goa.

    May 28, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST
    Swedish sustain-tech company Wayout and EP Kamat Group on Saturday signed a partnership to offer a solution that can locally produce and distribute drinking and help reduce the use of plastic bottles. The companies claimed that the eco-friendly technology can be effectively leveraged to bring down the carbon footprint and its positive impact on future resources of Goa.

    The contract includes a pioneering world-class solution that can locally produce and distribute drinking and cooking water with minimal eco-footprint, anywhere on earth. This innovative water purification and dispensation system are touted to reduce the use of plastic bottles and therefore carbon footprint, a statement said. Ulf Stenerhag, the CEO of the Swedish sustain-tech company, said that the company provides water production systems for local coverage of high quality, secured, and eco-friendly drinking water solutions, which further help reduce carbon footprints.

    "A single Wayout system provides 3,000 persons with clean and safe drinking water, with no byproduct, whilst preventing up to 483 tons of greenhouse gasses and 5.7 million single-use plastic bottles from entering the ecosystem yearly, Stenerhag added. Rajkumar Kamat, Managing Director, EP Kamat Group, said the elimination of single-use plastic bottles is a step forward in their core vision of a clean and safe planet.

    "We are happy to partner with Wayout in this World Class Solution that does away with millions of single-use plastic bottles. Thereby reducing thousands of tons of greenhouse gases while providing safe drinking water through specially designed Microfactories." Kamat further said. The EP Kamat Group is associated with the Goa Government's Mission of Swachh Bharat, providing customised solutions for reusing wastewater through Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) and Effluent Treatment Plants (ETP).



    Tags: #carbon footprint #EP Kamat Group #plastic bottles #Technology #Wayout
    first published: May 28, 2022 06:41 pm
