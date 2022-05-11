English
    Suryalakshmi Co Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 244.75 crore, up 29.71% Y-o-Y

    May 11, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 244.75 crore in March 2022 up 29.71% from Rs. 188.68 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.54 crore in March 2022 down 304.07% from Rs. 9.08 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.37 crore in March 2022 up 17.83% from Rs. 22.38 crore in March 2021.

    Suryalakshmi Co shares closed at 77.05 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)

    Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations244.75197.29188.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations244.75197.29188.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials150.66123.87102.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.18----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.96-9.6410.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.0715.6814.33
    Depreciation4.344.905.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses54.6844.8439.19
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.8617.6416.47
    Other Income3.170.900.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.0318.5417.17
    Interest5.856.489.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.1912.067.42
    Exceptional Items0.03-0.2311.12
    P/L Before Tax16.2111.8318.53
    Tax5.244.145.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.977.6912.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-29.510.02-3.63
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-18.547.719.08
    Equity Share Capital18.8116.6716.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.034.625.45
    Diluted EPS-9.854.625.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.034.625.45
    Diluted EPS-9.854.625.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Suryalakshmi Co #Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: May 11, 2022 10:22 am
