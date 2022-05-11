Suryalakshmi Co Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 244.75 crore, up 29.71% Y-o-Y
May 11, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 244.75 crore in March 2022 up 29.71% from Rs. 188.68 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.54 crore in March 2022 down 304.07% from Rs. 9.08 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.37 crore in March 2022 up 17.83% from Rs. 22.38 crore in March 2021.
Suryalakshmi Co shares closed at 77.05 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)
|Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|244.75
|197.29
|188.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|244.75
|197.29
|188.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|150.66
|123.87
|102.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.18
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.96
|-9.64
|10.73
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.07
|15.68
|14.33
|Depreciation
|4.34
|4.90
|5.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|54.68
|44.84
|39.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.86
|17.64
|16.47
|Other Income
|3.17
|0.90
|0.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.03
|18.54
|17.17
|Interest
|5.85
|6.48
|9.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|16.19
|12.06
|7.42
|Exceptional Items
|0.03
|-0.23
|11.12
|P/L Before Tax
|16.21
|11.83
|18.53
|Tax
|5.24
|4.14
|5.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10.97
|7.69
|12.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-29.51
|0.02
|-3.63
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-18.54
|7.71
|9.08
|Equity Share Capital
|18.81
|16.67
|16.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.03
|4.62
|5.45
|Diluted EPS
|-9.85
|4.62
|5.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.03
|4.62
|5.45
|Diluted EPS
|-9.85
|4.62
|5.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes