Subhash Chandra Garg gives 3-month notice for VRS, to take charge at Power Ministry on July 26

Former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg July 25 said he has sought voluntary retirement and will serve three months' notice.

"I have sought voluntary retirement, will serve three months' notice. Have no regrets," Garg said after handing over charge to the new Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty.

"Handed over the charge of economic affairs today. Learnt so much in the Finance Ministry and Economic Affairs Dept. Will take charge in Power Ministry tomorrow. Have also applied for Voluntary Retirement from the IAS with effect from 31st October. Last tweet from this handle," Garg also said in a tweet.

Garg said he will assume office on July 26 as the power secretary.

On July 24, the former finance secretary was moved to the power ministry to replace Power Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla who is now appointed as the new Home Secretary, with the government appointing him Officer on Special Duty in the high-profile ministry on July 24.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared Bhalla's appointment as OSD in the ministry with immediate effect.

As the department of economic affairs secretary, he was in charge of fiscal policy, RBI-related matters, and was closely involved in the preparation of Union Budget.

The shift came just a day after Parliamentary procedure for approval of Modi 2.0 government's maiden Union Budget for 2019-20 was completed.