App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2019 05:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subhash Chandra Garg gives 3-month notice for VRS, to take charge at Power Ministry on July 26

On July 24, the former finance secretary was moved to the power ministry to replace Power Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla who is now appointed as the new Home Secretary, with the government appointing him Officer on Special Duty in the high-profile ministry on July 24.

Kamalika Ghosh @GhoshKamalika

Former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg July 25 said he has sought voluntary retirement and will serve three months' notice.

"I have sought voluntary retirement, will serve three months' notice. Have no regrets," Garg said after handing over charge to the new Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty.

"Handed over the charge of economic affairs today. Learnt so much in the Finance Ministry and Economic Affairs Dept. Will take charge in Power Ministry tomorrow. Have also applied for Voluntary Retirement from the IAS with effect from 31st October. Last tweet from this handle," Garg also said in a tweet.

Close

Garg said he will assume office on July 26 as the power secretary.

related news

On July 24, the former finance secretary was moved to the power ministry to replace Power Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla who is now appointed as the new Home Secretary, with the government appointing him Officer on Special Duty in the high-profile ministry on July 24.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared Bhalla's appointment as OSD in the ministry with immediate effect.

As the department of economic affairs secretary, he was in charge of fiscal policy, RBI-related matters, and was closely involved in the preparation of Union Budget.

The shift came just a day after Parliamentary procedure for approval of Modi 2.0 government's maiden Union Budget for 2019-20 was completed.

Also Read: Subhash Chandra Garg's exit: Bimal Jalan-led panel's report may see further delay
First Published on Jul 25, 2019 05:37 pm

tags #Business #India #Subhash Chandra Garg

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.