Top buy and sell ideas by Mitesh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani, Ashwani Gujral for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com advises selling Adani Power with a stop loss of Rs 58, target of Rs 54.
Indian market recovered losses but failed to reverse the trend on Tuesday as the S&P BSE Sensex fell more than 160 points to close below 41000 while the Nifty50 failed to hold on to 12000 levels. The market closed with losses for the fourth straight day.
Sectorally, the action was seen in IT, oil & gas, public sector, capital goods, and healthcare stocks while profit-taking was visible in telecom, metals, auto, realty, FMCG, and banking stocks.
The broader market underperformed as the S&P BSE Midcap index fell 0.6 percent, and the S&P BSE Smallcap index was down 0.45 percent.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Hexaware with a stop loss of Rs 380, target of Rs 405
Buy United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 710, target of Rs 735
Sell Union Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 46, target of Rs 38
Sell Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 188, target of Rs 174
Sell Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 213, target of Rs 198
Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com
Buy InterGlobe Aviation with stop loss of Rs 1459 for target of Rs 1500
Sell Container Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 550 for target of Rs 520
Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 790 for target of Rs 815
Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1832 for target of Rs 1880
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Sell Adani Power with a stop loss of Rs 58, target of Rs 54
Sell Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 187, target of Rs 178
Buy Amara Raja with a stop loss of Rs 767, target of Rs 790
Buy Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 241, target of Rs 252Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.