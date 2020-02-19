Top buy and sell ideas by Mitesh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani, Ashwani Gujral for short term

Indian market recovered losses but failed to reverse the trend on Tuesday as the S&P BSE Sensex fell more than 160 points to close below 41000 while the Nifty50 failed to hold on to 12000 levels. The market closed with losses for the fourth straight day.

Sectorally, the action was seen in IT, oil & gas, public sector, capital goods, and healthcare stocks while profit-taking was visible in telecom, metals, auto, realty, FMCG, and banking stocks.

The broader market underperformed as the S&P BSE Midcap index fell 0.6 percent, and the S&P BSE Smallcap index was down 0.45 percent.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Hexaware with a stop loss of Rs 380, target of Rs 405

Buy United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 710, target of Rs 735

Sell Union Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 46, target of Rs 38

Sell Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 188, target of Rs 174

Sell Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 213, target of Rs 198

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy InterGlobe Aviation with stop loss of Rs 1459 for target of Rs 1500

Sell Container Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 550 for target of Rs 520

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 790 for target of Rs 815

Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1832 for target of Rs 1880

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Adani Power with a stop loss of Rs 58, target of Rs 54

Sell Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 187, target of Rs 178

Buy Amara Raja with a stop loss of Rs 767, target of Rs 790

Buy Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 241, target of Rs 252

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.