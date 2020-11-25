Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 425, target at Rs 450 and Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 4,840, target at Rs 5,130.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green following global cues after Dow Jones closed at record high. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 56 points gain.In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 141.16 points or 0.32 percent at 44664.18, and the Nifty added 60.10 points or 0.46 percent at 13115.30.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy GIC with a stop loss of Rs 130, target at Rs 148
Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 386, target at Rs 410
Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 610, target at Rs 635
Buy Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 220, target at Rs 236
Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 870, target at Rs 905
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 856, target at Rs 932
Buy Godrej Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 693, target at Rs 739
Buy Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 439, target at Rs 485
Sell Sun TV Network with a stop loss of Rs 442, target at Rs 396
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 425, target at Rs 450
Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 4,840, target at Rs 5,130
Buy Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 176, target at Rs 192
Buy Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 1,405, target at Rs 1,465Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.