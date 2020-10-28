172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|top-buy-and-sell-ideas-by-ashwani-gujral-sudarshan-sukhani-mitessh-thakkar-for-short-term-75-6026381.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 09:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,095, target at Rs 3,250 and Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 5,040, target at Rs 5,250.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red following global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 25 points loss.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

 Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss of Rs 730, target at Rs 756

Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,670, target at Rs 1,710

Buy Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 187, target at Rs 205

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 2,180, target at Rs 2,240

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,400, target at Rs 3,550

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,145, target at Rs 2,215

Sell Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,360, target at Rs 1,325

Sell LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 303, target at Rs 294

Sell Hindustan Petroleum Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 180, target at Rs 161

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,095, target at Rs 3,250

Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 5,040, target at Rs 5,250

Buy Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 830, target at Rs 868

Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,115, target at Rs 1,050

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Oct 28, 2020 09:01 am

