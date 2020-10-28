Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,095, target at Rs 3,250 and Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 5,040, target at Rs 5,250.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red following global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 25 points loss.In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss of Rs 730, target at Rs 756
related news
-
Hot Stocks | Navin Fluorine, Shriram Transport, IPCA Laboratories can give 10-15% return in short term
-
HDFC Bank gave 303-fold return during Aditya Puri's tenure, will the good run continue under Sashidhar Jagdishan?
-
Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term
Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,670, target at Rs 1,710
Buy Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 187, target at Rs 205
Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 2,180, target at Rs 2,240
Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,400, target at Rs 3,550
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,145, target at Rs 2,215
Sell Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,360, target at Rs 1,325
Sell LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 303, target at Rs 294
Sell Hindustan Petroleum Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 180, target at Rs 161
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,095, target at Rs 3,250
Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 5,040, target at Rs 5,250
Buy Mahanagar Gas with a stop loss of Rs 830, target at Rs 868
Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,115, target at Rs 1,050
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.