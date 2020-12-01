Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Rajat Bose for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green. Nifty futures were trading flat around 13,020 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 251.87 points or 0.57 percent at 44401.59, and the Nifty gained 86.90 points or 0.67 percent at 13055.90.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns: