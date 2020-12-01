PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2020 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Rajat Bose for short term

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com recommends buying Bharti Airtel with a stop loss below Rs 458, targets at Rs 469 and Rs 474 and Bata India with a stop loss below Rs 1,558, targets at Rs 1,598 and Rs 1,619.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green. Nifty futures were trading flat around 13,020 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 251.87 points or 0.57 percent at 44401.59, and the Nifty gained 86.90 points or 0.67 percent at 13055.90.

Close

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

related news

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,564, target at Rs 3,715

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,374, target at Rs 1,465

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,412, target at Rs 1,336

Sell Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,548, target at Rs 1,442

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,580, target at Rs 3,750

Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 443, target at Rs 466

Buy Federal Bank with a stop loss of Rs 61.5, target at Rs 66

Buy Tata Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 538, target at Rs 555

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss below Rs 458, targets at Rs 469 and Rs 474

Buy Bata India with a stop loss below Rs 1,558, targets at Rs 1,598 and Rs 1,619

Buy Tata Consumer with a stop loss below Rs 527.75, targets at Rs 555 and Rs 564

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Dec 1, 2020 09:02 am

tags #Stocks Views

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.