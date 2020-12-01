Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Rajat Bose for short term

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com recommends buying Bharti Airtel with a stop loss below Rs 458, targets at Rs 469 and Rs 474 and Bata India with a stop loss below Rs 1,558, targets at Rs 1,598 and Rs 1,619.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green. Nifty futures were trading flat around 13,020 level on the Singaporean Exchange.
In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 251.87 points or 0.57 percent at 44401.59, and the Nifty gained 86.90 points or 0.67 percent at 13055.90.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,564, target at Rs 3,715
Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,374, target at Rs 1,465
Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,412, target at Rs 1,336
Sell Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,548, target at Rs 1,442
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,580, target at Rs 3,750
Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 443, target at Rs 466
Buy Federal Bank with a stop loss of Rs 61.5, target at Rs 66
Buy Tata Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 538, target at Rs 555
Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com
Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss below Rs 458, targets at Rs 469 and Rs 474
Buy Bata India with a stop loss below Rs 1,558, targets at Rs 1,598 and Rs 1,619
Buy Tata Consumer with a stop loss below Rs 527.75, targets at Rs 555 and Rs 564Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.