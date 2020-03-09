Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com suggests buying HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2127 for target of Rs 2060.
Indian Indices opened lower on Monday on the back of global sell-off after crude oil plunges about 30 percent as Saudi Arabia slashes the prices.
Among sectors, PSU Bank and metal index shed over 4 percent, Infra, IT and Energy lost over 3 percent each. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell more than 2 percent each.
ONGC, Vedanta, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank are among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers are BPCL, IOC and Sun Pharma.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 6400, target of Rs 6550
Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1620, target of Rs 1740
Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 118, target of Rs 106
Sell Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 135, target of Rs 122
Sell Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 1320, target of Rs 1260
Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com
Sell HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2127 for target of Rs 2060
Sell Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 208 for target of Rs 195
Sell Marico with a stop loss of Rs 288 for target of Rs 270
Sell CESC with a stop loss of Rs 610 for target of Rs 582
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy M&M with target at Rs 485 and stop loss at Rs 415
Buy United Spirits with target at Rs 660 and stop loss at Rs 620
Sell Hindalco with target at Rs 135 and stop loss at Rs 153
