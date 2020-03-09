App
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term

Indian Indices opened lower on Monday on the back of global sell-off after crude oil plunges about 30 percent as Saudi Arabia slashes the prices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indian Indices opened lower on Monday on the back of global sell-off after crude oil plunges about 30 percent as Saudi Arabia slashes the prices.

Among sectors, PSU Bank and metal index shed over 4 percent, Infra, IT and Energy lost over 3 percent each. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell more than 2 percent each.

ONGC, Vedanta, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank are among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers are BPCL, IOC and Sun Pharma.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 6400, target of Rs 6550

Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1620, target of Rs 1740

Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 118, target of Rs 106

Sell Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 135, target of Rs 122

Sell Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 1320, target of Rs 1260

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Sell HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2127 for target of Rs 2060

Sell Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 208 for target of Rs 195

Sell Marico with a stop loss of Rs 288 for target of Rs 270

Sell CESC with a stop loss of Rs 610 for target of Rs 582

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy M&M with target at Rs 485 and stop loss at Rs 415

Buy United Spirits with target at Rs 660 and stop loss at Rs 620

Sell Hindalco with target at Rs 135 and stop loss at Rs 153

Sell Tata Motors with target at Rs 109 and stop loss at Rs 117

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to

check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 09:37 am

tags #Stocks Views

