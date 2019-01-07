Technical Views | Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

It is likely to be a strong start to the market on Monday morning, tracking good moves in Asian markets as well as on the SGX Nifty.

After a volatile session, the Nifty 50 managed to close above the 10,700 levels on January 4, tracking positive sentiment in global peers ahead of trade talks between the US and China next week.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 181.39 points to 35,695.10 while the Nifty 50 climbed 55.10 points to close at 10,727.40. For the week, indices fell 1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, and formed 'Bearish Engulfing' pattern on the weekly charts.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Vedanta buy with a stoploss of Rs 188, target Rs 202

Buy Syndicate Bank with a stoploss of Rs 38, target Rs 45

Buy PNB with a stoploss of Rs 79, target Rs 86

Buy LIC Housing with a stoploss of Rs 480, target Rs 505

Buy JSPL with a stoploss of Rs 148, target Rs 160

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy UPL with a stoploss of Rs 745 and target of Rs 770

Buy RBL Bank with a stoploss of Rs 560 and target of Rs 582

Buy Engineers India with a stoploss of Rs 125 and target of Rs 127

Buy Bata India with a stoploss of Rs 1105 and target of Rs 1135

Sell Balkrishna Industries with a stoploss of Rs 910 and target of Rs 880

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bharat Electronics with a stoploss of Rs 89.70 and target of Rs 96

Buy Apollo Hospital with a stoploss of Rs 1278 and target of Rs 1326

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stoploss of Rs 318 and target of Rs 334

Buy PNB with a stoploss of Rs 79.9 and target of Rs 84.5

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.