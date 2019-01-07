App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 01:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical Views | Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com advices selling Balkrishna Industries with a stoploss of Rs 910 and target of Rs 880.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

It is likely to be a strong start to the market on Monday morning, tracking good moves in Asian markets as well as on the SGX Nifty.

After a volatile session, the Nifty 50 managed to close above the 10,700 levels on January 4, tracking positive sentiment in global peers ahead of trade talks between the US and China next week.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 181.39 points to 35,695.10 while the Nifty 50 climbed 55.10 points to close at 10,727.40. For the week, indices fell 1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, and formed 'Bearish Engulfing' pattern on the weekly charts.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

related news

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Vedanta buy with a stoploss of Rs 188, target Rs 202

Buy Syndicate Bank with a stoploss of Rs 38, target Rs 45

Buy PNB with a stoploss of Rs 79, target Rs 86

Buy LIC Housing with a stoploss of Rs 480, target Rs 505

Buy JSPL with a stoploss of Rs 148, target Rs 160

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy UPL with a stoploss of Rs 745 and target of Rs 770

Buy RBL Bank with a stoploss of Rs 560 and target of Rs 582

Buy Engineers India with a stoploss of Rs 125 and target of Rs 127

Buy Bata India with a stoploss of Rs 1105 and target of Rs 1135

Sell Balkrishna Industries with a stoploss of Rs 910 and target of Rs 880

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bharat Electronics with a stoploss of Rs 89.70 and target of Rs 96

Buy Apollo Hospital with a stoploss of Rs 1278 and target of Rs 1326

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stoploss of Rs 318 and target of Rs 334

Buy PNB with a stoploss of Rs 79.9 and target of Rs 84.5

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 08:13 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.