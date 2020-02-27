App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subscribe to SBI Cards: LKP Research

LKP Research has come out with its report on SBI Cards. The research firm has recommended to "Subscribe'' the IPO in its research report as on February 27, 2020

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

LKP Research's IPO report on SBI Cards


SBI Cards, a NBFC – Systematically Important Non-Deposit Taking Company (NBFC-ND-SI) and subsidiary of SBI, having nearly 20 yrs of operating history is the second largest credit card company with market share of 17.9%. It is a JV between SBI (which holds 74% in the company) and Carlyle Group (26%). Business model of the company is unique as it is the only company in India having pure credit card business whereas for other banks, credit card business is done via bank only and there is no separate subsidiary for the same business. Hence, SBI Cards enjoys superior return ratios – ROE and ROA of 36.5% and 6.7% (9MFY20) on the total asset base of ₹246 bn.


Valuation and Outlook


Profitability of the NBFC is expected to remain strong – PAT to grow at 57% CAGR during FY20-22e with ROE/ROA >33%/7% in FY21e. At the upper price band, the company is trading at 7.9x FY21e and 5.6x FY22e ABV. Given key strengths of the company like - its unique business model which is a pure credit card play, high growth phase alongwith strong profitability matrix, favourable demographic dividend is likely to trade at higher multiples. We accord fair value of 1220, discounting its FY22e ABV by 9.5x, giving upside potential of 62% from the IPO Price.


For all IPO stories, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

Read More
First Published on Feb 27, 2020 04:53 pm

tags #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #LKP Research #SBI Cards #subscribe #Upcoming Issues

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.