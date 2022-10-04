English
    Subscribe to Electronics Mart India Ltd: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct has come out with its report on Electronics Mart India Ltd. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on October 03, 2022.

    October 04, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST
    ICICI Direct IPO report on Electronics Mart India Ltd


    Electronics Mart India (EMIL) is the fourth largest and one of the fastest growing consumer durables and electronics retailers in India. EMIL is the largest regional organised player in the southern region in revenue terms with dominance in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh • The company registered a healthy revenue CAGR of ~17.9% in FY16-21. EMIL has remained profitable even during the pandemic while its EBITDA margin has been in the range of 6-7% over FY20-22.



    Valuation and Outlook


    At upper price band, EML is valued at 0.6x EV/sales and 22x P/E of FY22. We assign a SUBSCRIBE rating as valuations appear reasonable considering the company’s strong and sustainable growth prospects and continued focus on maintaining balance of revenue growth with consistent margins in line with industry peers.


    For all IPO report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Electronics Mart India Ltd #ICICI Direct #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
    first published: Oct 4, 2022 11:22 am
